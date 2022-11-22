Mainly dry and bright, chilly later
Subscribe newsletter
Today will be mainly dry and bright with sunny spells and just a small risk of an isolated shower. Temperatures reaching up to 10°C at best, as the light to moderate northerly wind falls light and variable this afternoon.
Turning chilly this evening as temperatures dip as low as 2°C in some well sheltered spots, before the cloud starts to increase overnight and the wind freshens from the south or southeast helping temperatures to recover, with some showery outbreaks of rain developing before a band of heavy rain arrives later in the night.
Outlook
Tomorrow will start wet and windy with heavy rain which will gradually clear during the morning to leave a mixture of bright spells and scattered showers, some of which may become quite heavy and prolonged later in the day. The strong southeast wind will turn to the southwest as the rain clears, with highs of 11°C.
Thursday will start dry and cloudy, with a band of rain soon arriving, giving some heavy bursts at times before clearing later in the day. Windy with a strong to gale force southerly wind and top temperature of 12°C.
Sunrise: 7:59am Today Sunset: 4:10pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |