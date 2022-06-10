Mainly dry and bright, getting more windy

The view from the Bungalow at 7.20am ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Hill fog at first this morning will gradually lift and break, leaving the day mainly dry and bright with sunny intervals, with just the risk of one or two passing showers later this afternoon or this evening. The moderate south to southwest wind will increase to become strong and fairly gusty with highs of 17°C.

The showers will die away later this evening leaving tonight dry with some clear spells. A fresh to strong south to southwest wind, with minimum temperature near to 10°C.

Outlook

Much of tomorrow will be dry with sunny spells, although a few showers are possible later in the day. Still quite windy with a fresh to strong south-westerly wind, with top temperature of 17°C.

Sunday will be bright with spells of sunshine, and only isolated showers. Temperatures reaching up to 16°C at best, in the moderate to fresh west to south-westerly wind.