Mainly dry with some sunny spells
By IoM Today Reporter | Reporter |
[email protected]
Friday 8th July 2022 6:03 am
Douglas at 7.01am (Isle of Man Government )
The weather forecast by Stephanie Howland at the Met Office:
Mainly dry with variable amounts of cloud allowing some sunny spells through the day. Cloud will then increase this evening with a chance of a few spots of drizzle in places. The light westerly wind will veer northwest this evening, and top temperatures will reach up to 21°C.
Tomorrow will be dry with plenty of sunshine, with light to moderate northwest winds and a maximum temperature of 21°C.
Outlook
Variable amounts of cloud on Sunday allowing sunny intervals to break through. Winds will be light and variable with temperatures reaching up to 21°C.
Sunrise: 4:56am Today Sunset: 9:50pm Today
