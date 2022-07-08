Mainly dry with some sunny spells

Webcam
Douglas at 7.01am (Isle of Man Government )

The weather forecast by Stephanie Howland at the Met Office:

Mainly dry with variable amounts of cloud allowing some sunny spells through the day. Cloud will then increase this evening with a chance of a few spots of drizzle in places. The light westerly wind will veer northwest this evening, and top temperatures will reach up to 21°C.

Tomorrow will be dry with plenty of sunshine, with light to moderate northwest winds and a maximum temperature of 21°C.

Outlook

Variable amounts of cloud on Sunday allowing sunny intervals to break through. Winds will be light and variable with temperatures reaching up to 21°C.

Sunrise: 4:56am Today Sunset: 9:50pm Today

