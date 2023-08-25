Maintenance work carried out on Douglas War Memorial has been praised.
Douglas Council has been thanked after it arranged for the inscriptions of the names of the deceased to be re-grouted by a stonemason, along with maintenance of the stonework and a general ‘tidy-up’ of the site.
The local authority says a scheduled maintenance programme is essential to preserve a memorial of national significance which acts as a fitting tribute to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Part of the remit of the Isle of Man Preservation of War Memorials Committee is to encourage the proper maintenance and upkeep of memorials throughout the island.
The chair of the committee and Speaker of the House of Keys, Juan Watterson, said: ‘It’s fantastic to know just how many people care about our war memorials and are willing to look out for them. I’d like to express my thanks to the stonemason and Douglas Council for the care and attention being shown to this very visible memorial, which celebrates its centenary on May 29 next year.’