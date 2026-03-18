The section of the Old Castletown Road by the White Hoe Industrial Estate will re-open to one-way traffic from 7am on Thursday (March 19).
The road has been closed since March 9 to facilitate refurbishment works at White Hoe Wastewater Pumping Station.
In a statement released on Wednesday lunchtime, however, Manx Utilities said work had progressed ahead of schedule and that the road could be opened one-way in the direction of Douglas from tomorrow morning. Subject to successful concrete curing and routine safety checks, the road remains on schedule to fully reopen on March 25.
A spokesperson for MU added: ‘Work at White Hoe has progressed well and ahead of programme, with key construction stages completed.
‘As a result, the site has reached the point where a full road closure is no longer required.
‘The works involve replacing a large access cover above a deep underground valve chamber that forms part of the wastewater main between Douglas and Meary Veg.
‘The cover must be reinstated in precisely aligned sections, with new concrete requiring controlled curing to ensure long‑term structural integrity. During this period, the works will move to a single‑lane arrangement.’