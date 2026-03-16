The Isle of Man Constabulary has reintroduced the BikeSafe initiative with support from Road Safety Isle of Man. The scheme, which already operates across 38 police forces in the UK and Ireland, previously ran in the island several years ago.
Delivered by police motorcyclists from the Roads Policing Unit, the programme aims to help riders improve their skills, awareness and confidence on the road.
Sergeant Lee Wright, from the Roads Policing Unit, said the scheme forms part of wider efforts to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the island’s roads.
He said: ‘BikeSafe has been running successfully across the UK for many years, and we are glad to be able to now offer it here on the island. Our aim is to upskill riders and ultimately reduce the number of serious collisions involving motorcycles on the island’s roads.’
The course begins with a theory workshop covering topics such as the system of motorcycle control, collision causation and road positioning. The material is based on the national Roadcraft guidance used by police riders.
In the afternoon, participants take part in an observed ride on public roads. Officers follow riders and stop periodically to provide feedback and advice aimed at improving safety and riding technique.
PC Tom Duke, the BikeSafe coordinator for the island, said the initiative focuses on improving riding standards rather than speed.
He said: ‘BikeSafe is about safety primarily above everything else. It is not about speed; it is about giving our riders here on the Isle of Man the tools to be better riders.’
Six courses will be held during the year at the Constabulary’s Staff Development Centre in Port Erin. Each session runs from 9am to 4pm.