Motorists are being advised of an emergency road closure on a key route in Onchan tomorrow (Thursday, January 30).
Whitebridge Road will be closed to through traffic from 9.30am until no later than 1.30pm to allow for the safe removal of an unstable tree near Mollie Quirk’s Glen.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) – Hills, Forests & Glens has identified the roadside tree as a safety risk and will be carrying out felling operations during this time.
An alternative route is available via King Edward Road, and drivers are urged to plan their journeys accordingly.
Several trees have fallen or become hazardous in recent weeks as the island endured two strong storms this winter.
Last week’s Storm Eowyn wreaked havoc across the island, and due to the number of trees down and the impact of this across arterial and access routes for emergency services, the DoI said additional resources were needed to help deal with the issues.