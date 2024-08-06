Sixteen out of 23 petitions for redress of grievance presented on Tywald Hill this year have been ruled to be in order.
The seven found to be not in order were all submitted by seasoned petitioner Trevor Cowin.
Two of his petitions were given the go-ahead - one on the demolition of Glenfaba House, which was carried out without planning approval, and the other on the planning committee’s ‘undemocratic’ public speaking scheme.
Tynwald’s standing orders committee noted in its report to be laid before the October Tynwald: ‘A finding that a petition is in order does not imply that we agree with it.
‘Conversely a finding that a petition is not in order should not be taken to imply that we disagree with the merits of the case presented.’
Among those petitions ruled in order is that of Trevor Nall, of Onchan, who is calling for a select committee to consider the issue of restoring the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway back to the Sea Terminal.
He wants the committee to investigate why despite a Tynwald resolution and funding having been allocated, nothing has been done to restore the tramway to its full length. Also ruled in order if the petition of Kirrie and Philip Jenkins who are calling for legal protection against noise from wind turbines.
The Jenkins, who live near the site of the proposed wind farm at Earystane, are concerned that there is currently no legislation for the assessment of wind turbine noise.
A film producer who wants to see movie making return to the Isle of Man had his petition ruled in order.
James George Hargreaves, from Laxey, has put forward the idea of a £20m loan guarantee scheme that would see films produced in the island and about the island.
Also ruled in order was a petition presented by Julia Bell and other representatives from Dyslexia Advocacy Group IOM.
Their petition calls for the establishment of a committee to examine and enhance provisions for dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and dyspraxia within the island’s educational system. First-time petitioner Jenni Quiggin had all her petitions ruled in order. They include one calling for the introduction of a register which would list the names, ages and addresses of those convicted of child sex abuse.
And Millie Blenkinsop-French’s petition calling for concessionary Steam Packet fares for residents was also found to be in order. The committee noted that some of this year’s petitions were rather long.
It reminded potential petitioners: ‘A petition does not need to set out comprehensive arguments in favour of a recommended policy change; rather, it only needs to say enough to persuade a member of Tynwald to pick the petition up for debate.’