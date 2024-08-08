The man who died following a crash on Wednesday afternoon has been named as 21-year-old Nesta Haselden.
The incident, which involved two vehicles and one motorbike, happened close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) on Douglas Road in Peel at around 4.18pm on Wednesday, August 7.
In a statement issued at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, police said the man died after ‘sustaining serious injuries’.
Two male drivers who were arrested in the wake of the incident have since been bailed pending further enquiries; the force has confirmed.
An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the collision and a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said they would not be naming the two arrested individuals at this time due to the probe.
As a result of the crash, the A1 Douglas to Peel Road was closed from the junction in Peel, encompassing Queens Drive, Tynwald Road, and Albany Road, to the junction at Tynwald, St John’s.
The latest statement issued by the Isle of Man Constabulary reads: ‘Following on from our witness appeal in relation to a road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 4.18pm on Wednesday August 7 2024, in the area of Douglas Road, Peel, we sadly confirm as a result of sustaining fatal injuries, the death of Nesta Haselden, aged 21 years.
‘We would like to pass our condolences to the family and friends of Mr Haselden.
‘The family of Mr Haselden are currently being supported by specialist trained officers.
‘We request that the public refrain from speculating as to the causation of the collision at this time and would ask the privacy of all is respected at this time. ‘We can confirm that one motorcycle and two cars were involved in this collision.
‘The two male drivers of both cars who were subsequently arrested have now been released on bail whilst investigations continue to determine the circumstances of the collision.’ Following the crash, the A1 was closed from around 4.20pm until around 11.30pm on Wednesday night.
An eyewitness near to the scene on Wednesday reported that four police cars and an ambulance were present.
Additionally, a Great North Air Ambulance was seen landing near the school.
Police are now asking any witnesses who were in the area of Douglas Road, Peel, on Wednesday, August 7, between 4pm and 4.30pm who feel they may have any information which may assist, and who are yet to be spoken to by police, to get in touch.
Anyone with any information is urged to make contact with police headquarters on (01624) 631212 quoting reference number 97/5141/24, or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.