A Ramsey man has admitted attempting to possess nearly half a kilo of cannabis with intent to supply it.
Gary Robert Bowie, of Brookhill Road, had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge but on Thursday, January 4, changed his plea to guilty.
The offence was committed on May 15 last year, at the defendant's home address, and involves 454.4 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £9,088.
Summary court jurisdiction has previously been declined and 31-year-old Bowie was committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
He will make his first appearance at the higher court on February 9.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate James Peterson, who asked for a probation report and psychiatric report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with a condition to live at his home address.