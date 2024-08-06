A 32-year-old man has denied making and possessing indecent images of children.
We cannot name the man as it is prohibited under legislation introduced by the Isle of Man Government in March.
Part eight of the Sexual Offences and Obscene Publications Act 2021 stops the press from naming suspects charged with sexual offences, unless they have been convicted.
He pleaded not guilty to six counts of the offence, which is said to allegedly involve 46 indecent images found on devices.
The images have been categorised using the Copine scale, which measures their severity from one to five, with five being the most severe.
Five of the images were categorised at level four and one at level five.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon opposed bail and submitted that the case should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
The defendant’s defence advocate argued that the case was suitable to remain in the lower court, saying that there had been a low number of alleged images, with not many at the higher levels.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and the case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on September 5.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions for the defendant to live at his home address, not to leave the island without court consent, and not to delete any internet history.