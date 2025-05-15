A strong line-up of speakers is being assembled for the Isle of Man Government’s second Countering Financial Crime Conference.
Tickets for the event, which is scheduled to take place at the Villa Marina on Wednesday, September 3, can now be reserved online via Eventbrite.
Leading practitioners, experts and policymakers will share their professional insight and highlight best practice aimed at combating money laundering (ML), terrorist financing (TF), proliferation financing (PF) and other financial crime-related activity.
The agenda will provide an international perspective on the latest developments in relation to a range of key ML/TF/PF matters. The presentations will explore case studies, typologies and red flags, as well as new approaches aimed at strengthening a country’s defences against exploitation by criminals.
The island’s MONEYVAL evaluation in 2026 will also be a topic for discussion, with the opportunity for members of the audience to ask questions of a panel of experts.
Representatives from the island’s business community are encouraged to sign up for the conference, which is being organised by the Financial Services Authority in conjunction with agencies including government’s AML/CFT Policy Office, IoM Financial Crime Partnership, Gambling Supervision Commission, Financial Intelligence Unit, Constabulary, Customs and Immigration, HM Attorney General’s Chambers and the Department for Enterprise.
As was the case in 2024, the event is being predominantly funded through the Island’s Seized Assets Fund and will support efforts to maintain the integrity of the island’s financial services sector through capacity building and the exchange of knowledge. The £60 cost of a ticket includes breakfast, lunch and tea/coffee.
While some off-island speakers have already accepted an invitation to appear at the conference, the full line-up will be confirmed nearer the time. As such, ideas are welcome for themes and topics to be covered on the day to ensure the content is relevant for an Isle of Man audience. Suggestions can be emailed to [email protected]
David Baker, senior manager in the authority’s AML/CFT supervision division, said: ‘The conference provides a great opportunity for island professionals to hear from speakers who are at the forefront of international efforts to deter financial crime.
‘We want to strengthen collaboration and share best practice to ensure the Island is well placed to respond to current and emerging threats.’
The day after the conference, Thursday, September 4, a further event will be held to highlight the work taking place to update the island’s National Risk Assessment (NRA).
The session will help to raise awareness of the NRA process, explain the delivery and publication timetable in more detail and discuss key findings from the assessment of different sectors. Further information will be provided in due course.
All the speeches and presentations from the 2024 Countering Financial Crime Conference are available to view online at https://tinyurl.com/52d6n6sp