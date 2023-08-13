Shaun Robert Milligan, aged 46, of Manor Woods, Douglas, has appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He is charged with being concerned in importing heroin to the island, possessing heroin with intent to supply, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and two counts of possessing criminal property, namely £16,950 and £4,210 in cash.
He was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough.
The case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on September 19.
No bail application was made.