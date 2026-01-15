A landmark building in the heart of Douglas has been reimagined with the official opening of Bubble, a modern, flexible workspace located within the historic Clinch’s building on Lord Street.
The former commercial property has been transformed into a contemporary workspace.
Bubble offers coworking areas, private offices ranging from single-person rooms to space for teams of more than 100, meeting rooms, a gym and wellness facilities, alongside a dedicated events space available for hire.
A spokesperson for the facility said: ‘With remote working, freelancing and flexible employment continuing to grow in the island, Bubble has been created to support individuals and businesses looking for more than just a desk.
‘At its core, Bubble is about community, providing a place where people can work independently while benefiting from shared space, collaboration and connection.
‘The space has been designed with start-ups, growing companies and established businesses in mind.
‘Bubble offers commercial flexibility that allows businesses to scale within the same building, from a single office to larger teams, without the disruption of relocating.
‘Simple, inclusive pricing brings key overheads into one clear monthly cost, helping businesses manage budgets with confidence.
‘In addition to workspace, Bubble’s events space offers a central Douglas venue suitable for talks, workshops, networking events and community gatherings.’
Office manager at Bubble Colette Wylde said: ‘Bubble has been built around how people actually want to work now.
‘We’re seeing more freelancers, remote workers and growing businesses in the island, and they’re looking for flexibility, community and well-designed spaces.
‘Bubble brings all of that together in one place, right in the centre of Douglas.
‘It was important to us that this feels welcoming, practical and supportive not just another office building.’
To mark the opening, Bubble will be hosting coworking open days throughout January, giving people the opportunity to experience the space for themselves.