Steven John Cannon, aged 43, last address Murray’s Road, Douglas, has been granted bail.
He has previously been charged with rape, along with two other men.
Defence advocate David Reynolds told the court that a place at probation accommodation Tromode House was now available to his client.
The advocate said that Mr Cannon would be contesting the allegation and it would be some time until a trial.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at Tromode House, not to contact the complainant, not to associate with co-defendants, and not to leave the island without court consent.