A 34-year-old man has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery after denying causing death by dangerous driving. Jackson Joseph Paul, of Palace Road, Douglas appeared in court in front of Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood this morning (Tuesday, April 23). During a previous court appearance he had entered a not guilty plea to the allegation. A jury trial will take place in the higher court on a date yet to be set. The offence is alleged to have been committed on February 25 at Harbour Road in Onchan, while Mr Paul was driving a BMW. Jordan Thomas, aged 29, sustained fatal injuries following the incident. Mr Paul was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.