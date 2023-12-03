A 33-year-old Douglas man has admitted driving under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
Darren Noel Dooley also pleaded guilty to having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
A third charge, of driving under the influence of cannabis, was dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence, in light of the other guilty pleas.
Dooley had previously denied all three charges, with a trial due to take place on January 22.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were at the defendant’s home, at Springvalley Road, on February 25, on an unrelated matter.
They reported that he had contracted pupils and that he was acting irrationally.
Officers left but then, a short time later, saw Dooley driving a Land Rover on Groves Road.
They subsequently stopped him and a drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine.
He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where a blood sample was taken and sent for analysis.
This later produced a result of 404 for benzoylecgonine. The legal limit is 50.
On June 7, Dooley was again stopped by police, while driving a Ford Transit on Cooil Road.
The vehicle was found to have numerous defects and was subsequently seized.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, saying that the reading was high and probation may be beneficial.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood adjourned sentencing until January 9.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions not to drive and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.