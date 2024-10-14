A 35-year-old Douglas man has been fined £900 after admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Carl James Druggan threw a punch at a member of the pub’s door staff outside the Nag’s Head, but didn’t connect, after being ejected from the establishment.
He was also bound over to keep the peace for a year, in relation to a domestic abuse charge, which was subsequently dismissed after he agreed to accept the binding order.
Druggan had previously pleaded not guilty to both charges, but at magistrates' court on October 10, changed his plea to guilty to the disorderly behaviour charge.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Druggan was ejected from the Victoria Street pub, in Douglas, by security staff on June 1.
This was after he had been involved in an argument with another customer there.
However, once outside, Druggan tried to punch one of the bouncers, but didn’t connect, and was subsequently restrained on the ground.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions during an interview.
On July 28, police were called to Stevenson's Way roundabout in Douglas, after Druggan reported that he had been assaulted by a woman.
When officers arrived, the woman said that she had been driving in a car with Druggan and they had argued.
She said Druggan had told her he was going to grab the wheel and had punched the windscreen, causing it to crack.
She said that she had pulled over, and he had then grabbed her hair, so she had punched him to get him off her.
He was interviewed and denied causing any damage to the car.
Prosecutor Ms Alexander said that the woman had not wanted to co-operate, so the case had been reviewed and a binding order deemed appropriate.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client would accept being bound over, but said that Druggan had been the one who rang the police, and his version of events was different.
Regarding the incident at the Nag’s Head, Mr Kermode said that Druggan said he didn’t know why he had been asked to leave the pub, and felt that he had been manhandled down the stairs by security staff.
He admitted that he had thrown a punch that had not connected.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant, who lives at Derby Road, to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £20 per week.
The binding order has a recognisance of £1,000.