A 31-year-old man has admitted possessing 61 indecent images of children.
Thomas James Hall appeared in court via video link from the Isle of Man Prison, and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on November 28.
He has pleaded guilty to eight counts of the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that images found had been categorised using the Copine scale, which measures the severity of images from one to five. Five is the most severe level.
Twenty six images were categorised as level one, 13 at level two, 14 at level three, and eight at level four. There were no level five images.
Mr Connick said that the images had been downloaded from the internet.
Hall, whose address was given as the Isle of Man Prison, is due to be sentenced for other offences at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on November 28, and will now be sentenced for the indecent images at the same time.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the latest offences to the higher court.
No bail application was made and Hall is remanded at the prison.