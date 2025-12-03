A convicted sex offender who was masturbating on a bus has been fined £500.
Thomas Hall appeared in court on December 2, having admitted an offence of sexual activity in a public place, causing alarm, harassment, or distress.
The 32-year-old also admitted breaching an early release licence.
Hall was jailed in November 2024 for two years and 10 months, after indecently assaulting a 15-year-old schoolgirl he had lured to his flat.
He had befriended her on Snapchat, then promised her vapes and alcohol.
He is subject to a licence until May 2029.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that the latest offence was committed on November 25.
He was said to be masturbating within the sight of passengers, and was subsequently arrested.
When interviewed at police headquarters, Hall answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
A probation report said that it was important that work continued to be done with Hall, and that he resided at probation accommodation Tromode House, which enabled him to be monitored.
The report said that the defendant was under multiple agencies, with public protection arrangements to reduce his risk in the community.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said there had been no suggestion Hall had an erection, or had taken his penis out, and that the offence was committed under clothing.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that it was surprising that the offence was fineable only, and told Hall: ‘If you continue to behave in this manner, with your background, you’re likely to be headed straight to prison.’
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.