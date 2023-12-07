A 27-year-old Peel man has admitted importing cocaine to the island.
Jack Edwards was arrested at Ronaldsway Airport on November 25.
He pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug with intent to supply and production of it to the island.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that the amount of cocaine involved was 103.5 grams.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery, saying that the level of cocaine involved put it in the sentence bracket starting point of between nine and 12 years custody.
Edwards was represented in court by defence advocate Ian Kermode, who agreed that sentencing would have to be in the higher court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the defendant to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Edwards, who lives at Corrin's Way in Peel, is currently subject to a suspended sentence, imposed in October for domestic abuse, drug-driving, careless driving, possession of pregabalin, and failing to give information on a driver.
He will be sentenced for the latest offences on December 8.
No bail application was made and Edwards is remanded in custody at the Isle of Man prison.