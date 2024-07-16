A man has been fined £265 after admitting being drunk and disorderly.
Liam Burns was arrested after swearing at police, who had initially been called to the Albert Hotel in Douglas.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 21-year-old, who lives at Hillside Avenue, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the Albert Hotel on June 9, at 12.47am, after a report of a disturbance.
Burns was said to have been involved in a verbal altercation and had then been seen throwing bins around in the lane between the Albert and the Market Inn.
Staff at the Albert said that he was highly intoxicated but he had left the scene by the time police arrived.
Officers located him in Regent Street and described him as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, smelling of alcohol, and having glazed eyes.
He was asked where he had been but responded by saying: ‘F*** off.’
Burns continued to act belligerently and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and the fact that he had no previous convictions.
Ms Shimmin said that Burns had drunk too much but argued against a licensing ban, saying it would be disproportionate.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘It’s clear that you were far too drunk and consequently have behaved in an appalling manner.’
Burns will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £40 per week.