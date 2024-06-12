A drunk cyclist who crashed into a gate has been given a 12-month conditional discharge.
Krists Bergmanis admitted being drunk in a public place after police found him at Braddan Road in Douglas.
The 39-year-old Latvian is due to be deported from the island as an exclusion order was made in April, which he is appealing against.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that the latest offence was committed on June 10.
At 5pm, a member of the public called police after they found Bermanis asking for help at Braddan Road.
He had crashed his bicycle into a gate and was described as smelling of alcohol.
Bergmanis told officers he lived in Peel and had no way to get home.
He was subsequently arrested for being drunk in a public place.
In April, we reported that fisherman Bergmanis was given a five-year exclusion order after admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, at the Creek Inn in Peel.
Mr Connick said that the defendant was due to leave the island shortly.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that, on the day of the latest incident, Bergmanis had been to his employer’s office, so that plans could be made for him to depart the island.
Mr Rodgers said that the defendant could not be removed from the island until the time period allowed for any appeal had lapsed.
The advocate said that Bergmanis was appealing against the exclusion order, and had been given permission to stay here until June 18.
Mr Rodgers said that his client was then going to Dublin to stay with an uncle, as he would be permitted to work there.
‘His inability to work here is a triggering factor in terms of his drinking,’ said the advocate.
Mr Rodgers said that Bergmanis, whose address was given as Marine Parade in Peel, had spent a night in custody after the bicycle incident.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood asked how the defendant had been supporting himself.
Mr Rodgers said that his landlord in Peel had let him stay, despite his inability to pay, and that on the day of the offence, alcohol had been ‘lying about’ and people had been charitable.
The Deputy High Bailiff said that this was the defendant’s fifth offence in a little over eight months, but bearing in mind he was due to leave, she would be willing to give him a conditional discharge.