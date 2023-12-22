A 27-year-old man has been convicted of domestic abuse against two women he had been in relationships with.
Edward McBride, also known as Cooper, pleaded guilty to one offence of domestic abuse and was found guilty after a summary court trial of another count of the offence.
He was also acquitted of a third count of domestic abuse after a trial.
McBride will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing on a date to be set.
The court heard that the latest offence was committed between July 31 and September 1.
She told officers that McBride had grabbed her around the throat and thrown her backwards.
The woman did not provide a complaint but a witness, who she sent photos of her injuries to, provided evidence.
McBride was already on bail for a domestic abuse allegation relating to another woman at the time of the offence.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood entered a basis of plea for his client, in which McBride admitted grabbing the woman by the throat, saying he had been reckless, and that he could not control his emotions and wanted help.
Regarding the trial, which related to allegations between January 20 and April 20, Mr Wood said that his client had been convicted of causing psychological harm, but acquitted of the physical harm aspect.
The court heard that McBride also has a previous conviction in February 2021 for assaulting a partner by grabbing her by the throat and hair.
Mr Wood said that McBride, who lives at Clagh Vane in Ballasalla, had mental health issues.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.