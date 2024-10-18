A man accused of being part of an international organised crime group targeting the Isle of Man immigration system is set to go on trial next year.
Sagar Joon, 24, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery where he pleaded not guilty to one charge of conspiracy to assist unlawfully in a breach of UK immigration law by producing a false job offer letter for a woman to obtain her a visa. The offence is alleged to have happened sometime between March 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.
Other individuals alleged to be involved are said to have absconded from the UK.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson previously outlined the crown’s case in the lower court explaining how a transcontinental organised crime group had targeted the Isle of Man immigration system.
He said the allegations initially came to light after a manager at a Douglas nursing home was called by an Indian man apologising that he had not arrived to start a job.
There had been no job offer, so this led to investigations by the Isle of Man immigration department which uncovered allegedly forged documents which related to three nursing homes.
It is alleged that the fake job offer letters have been produced by an international organised crime group, along with falsified certificates of entry.
A company, called Destiny Manpower Consultancy, said to be based at Demesne Road in Douglas, is alleged by the prosecution to be involved and to be a ‘sham’ company.
In relation to Mr Joon specifically, a woman alleges he told her he could get her a visa, but that it would cost her £25,000.
When she said she did not have the money, the defendant is alleged to have told her he could pay some of it, and she would then be in debt to him.
It is then alleged Mr Joon, of Berwick Road, Hayes, Middlesex later told the woman that her certificate of entry was fake and there was no job for her.
Bank accounts were seized, and it is alleged that a large number of payments have been linked to Mr Joon and three other parties.
Mr Robinson said that Mr Joon was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Sunday, June 16 this year, and brought to the island the following day. He was interviewed and denied being involved in fraudulent visa applications.
After Mr Joon pleaded not guilty to the offence, a trial date has been set for February 10 next year which is expected to last two weeks. No bail application was made and the defendant has been remanded in custody.