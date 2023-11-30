Geoff Hughes has been named locally as the victim of the incident, which happened around 6.50 on Friday evening.
He was rushed to Noble's Hospital in the aftermath of the incident and was later transferred to a hospital in the UK for treatment. Following news of his death, his local pub, The White House, shared a moving tribute to Mr Hughes online last night.
The pub's Facebook post featured a poignant image of his favourite tipple, a bottle of Guinness, along with the caption that read: 'Sleep well Geoff. RIP fella'.
The incident happened on Albany Road which was shut for over six hours into early Saturday morning.
A forensic collision investigation operation was conducted at the scene in the aftermath of the incident.
The incident happened opposite the bus stop on the main route in Peel, and involved a single vehicle.
Both the driver of the vehicle and and Mr Hughes were local to the area, according to the Isle of Man Constabulary.
In the aftermath of the incident, police issued an appeal for information.
The force is keen to speak to any witnesses in the area or any person that may have dash cam travelling along Albany Road or Tynwald Road, Peel, between 6.40pm to 6.55pm on Friday November 24.
Police are asking members of the public to contact any member of the Roads Policing Unit, quoting reference number 97/7506/23.