A drunk mobility scooter rider has been fined £1,700 and banned from driving for three years.
Robyn Simon Wootton was seen swerving in the road, mounting the kerb, and then crashing into his front door.
He claimed he had been swerving to avoid potholes but failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 84, above the legal limit of 35.
After he pleaded guilty to drink-driving, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered him to take an extended driving test and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course at the end of his ban.
The ban will not prohibit the 62-year-old Ballasalla man from riding his mobility scooter, as it only applies to motor vehicles, and not mechanically propelled vehicles.
We previously reported that, on March 3 at 1.55am, police received a report of a mobile scooter swerving in the road.
Officers arrived and saw Wootton riding his JH500 vehicle along Douglas Road in Ballasalla, then turning onto Clagh Vane, where he lives.
He was described as swerving, then hitting a kerb, before mounting it and colliding with his front door.
Wootton failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, a further test was taken which produced a reading of 84.
The legal limit is 35.
The court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling had previously asked for an adjournment, saying that Wootton may want to argue exceptional circumstances, in an effort to be spared a driving ban.
However, on Tuesday (April 9), Ms Gelling said that the defendant no longer wished to pursue this.
The advocate asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty and handed in a letter of reference for her client.
Ms Gelling said that, on the night in question, Wootton said he had been visiting a friend who suffered from mental health issues.
He said that he had consumed alcohol there while watching TV, then fell asleep.
Wootton said that he woke up and had not felt drunk, but accepted he had been over the limit.
Ms Gelling said that her client would not have got on his scooter if he had known it would be an offence, but accepted that ignorance was not a defence.
Wootton said he had been trying to avoid potholes when he was seen swerving and that he had since made modifications to the vehicle, so that he could take his crutches with him, and use them when he had consumed alcohol.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said that, although the defendant had claimed his swerving had been to avoid potholes, it did not explain him colliding with his front door.
Wootton was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £40 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.