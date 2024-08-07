Kevin Paul Murphy admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were on patrol at Chester Street in Douglas on May 30, at 4.50pm.
They saw Murphy sitting on steps near the lifts and described him as smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and having glazed eyes.
He was searched but began swearing at officers, using the ‘f’ word.
Murphy was warned about his behaviour as there were members of the public, including children, nearby.
The officers began walking away from him but he then continued to swear, saying: ‘F*****g idiot.’
This resulted in Murphy, who lives at Hillside Terrace, being arrested.
During an interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate James Peterson asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and said that his client accepted he had been disorderly.
Mr Peterson said that, whilst unpleasant language had been used, the offence was at the lower end of the scale of disorderly offences.
Magistrates ordered Murphy to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £25 per week.