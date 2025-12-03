A motorist convicted of death by dangerous driving has launched another bid to have his conviction overturned.
Jackson Joseph Paul’s initial bid to have his conviction quashed was rejected by Judges of Appeal Cross KC, Pratt KC and Farrelly KC earlier this year.
Paul, 35, received a jail sentence in February after being convicted following a jury trial.
The Court of General Gaol Delivery heard how Jordan, 29, sustained catastrophic injuries following the incident in Harbour Road in Onchan on the evening of February 25 last year.
He died in the specialist unit at Liverpool’s Aintree Hospital eight days later.
Central to the prosecution case were two mobile phone videos taken by Paul’s passenger at the time of the incident.
The first showed Mr Thomas on the bonnet and the second captured the moment Jordan fell backwards onto the road after Paul braked suddenly.
Now, Paul has launched a second bid to have his conviction overturned.
A hearing took place last week in front of Judge of Appeal Anthony Cross KC in which Paul represented himself.
During the hearing, Paul indicated he was seeking to take the case to Privy Council which is the highest court of appeal in the Commonwealth. But to do that he will need leave of the appeal judges.
Judge Cross KC advised Paul he should seek legal representation to take his case further.
The case has been adjourned to a date yet to be set while Paul seeks legal representation. Paul was told he had 21 days to submit his grievances to the court which will then be considered by the appeal judges.
There is a high threshold for referring cases to the Privy Council, which sits at the Supreme Court in London, and considers cases based on the judicial system and legal framework within that country.
Mr Thomas’ family were in court for the short hearing.
Afterwards, Mr Thomas’s mum Savina Thomas took to social media with several short videos reacting to the latest developments in which she outlined the impact the ongoing legal proceedings are having on the family.
She said: ‘We go through it again, again and again. It is trauma reload, it’s chronic.
‘You go through grief because someone has been killed and then you are re-traumatised again and again and again.
‘The defence story is prominent, and it is all about the defence. The victim is voiceless.’
She also expressed her frustration that victims and their families do not have their own lawyer and rely only on what the crown do.
‘We don’t get a say because we don’t have access to a lawyer, we rely on the Crown.’
She concluded by saying the family are ‘back to square one’ but thanked people for their support.