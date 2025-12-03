Two men accused of being involved in supplying 629 grams of cocaine have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
Soung-Chang Cho, aged 28, of Parkwood Road, Wythenshaw, Manchester, has previously entered a ‘no plea’ response to the charge.
On November 18, Mr Cho appeared before magistrates via video link from the Isle of Man Prison, while Mr Dodd appeared in the court in person.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on December 9 last year.
The two men will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Mr Cho is remanded while Mr Dodd is on bail.