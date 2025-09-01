However, just days after he was sentenced, the 46-year-old breached the sexual harm prevention order imposed after confessing to deleting his internet history, which he is prohibited from doing under the order.
Crellin, who is living in probation accommodation at Tromode House, was sentenced to 14 months custody, suspended for two years and given the prevention order for possessing 73 indecent images of children, some aged between three and five.
On Friday advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge, prosecuting, said that the breach of the order had been committed between March 7 and April 7.
On April 7, probation services contacted police to inform them of the breach.
Crellin was alleged to have been involved in sexual activity with another resident at the probation accommodation.
A request had been made to view his recent messages, but he said that he had deleted them which he conceded was a breach of his order.
He was arrested and his devices were seized. An analysis showed that he had deleted 188 items, including contacts, files, and his internet history.
Some deleted items were recovered and were said to be Tik Tok messages, saying ‘Delete, Delete’, ‘I miss you so much’, and ‘Oh ok, I will just have a play then.’
Crellin was interviewed and said he had started talking to the other resident on Facebook messenger and had had a sexual encounter with them at their home.
He said he had deleted items mistakenly, as he was aware it was a breach of the order to do so but claimed that he could only recall deleting games.
He then admitted that his internet history would have shown pornography, so he said he would have been ashamed.
There was no suggestion the pornography he viewed featured children, but the court heard one image retrieved showed a woman dressed as a schoolgirl.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb argued her client should not be jailed immediately as there were no indecent images found on his phone.
She said he only viewed adult porn and that is why he deleted his searches.
She added: ‘It was a foolish decision to delete the items but none of the content caused any harm or distress.’
Miss Lobb also said her client had struggled to get a meeting with his offending manager which had still not happened.
Deemster Graeme Cook told Crellin he was very close to going to jail.
He told the defendant: ‘This is your last warning. The saving grace is that none of the activity on your phone referred to child pornography and breached the order by deleting your search history.’
Crellin was handed a further 18-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months with supervision which is on top of the current suspended sentence he is serving. He was also issued with an amended sexual harm prevention order.