A dad who campaigned for new equipment in Governor’s Hill play area says it’s ‘great’ that Douglas Council has started to invest in it - but feels more needs to be done.
Richard Little started a campaign to put pressure on the local authority to resolve some longstanding issues at the park, including problems with the flooring, improving picnic benches and routine maintenance.
The council has since promised funding for the play area to refurbish the facility in 2027, and has also implemented a ‘five-year play area masterplan’ to cover all playgrounds in the capital.
Mr Little says responses to a Facebook post asking parents what they want to see has included ‘tactile play’ equipment and wheelchair friendly roundabouts.
According to a Freedom of Information request, a number of works have been made in the past. This includes tarmacking over a grassed area between equipment, installing a new pathway and painting three swing sets in 2014, and replacing a rocker in 2019 following damage from a road traffic collision.
General ongoing repairs and maintenance have also taken place to seats, swing chains and swing bushes.
Mr Little also wants to see improvements made to the council’s internal review system which lists a date, location and whether the review has been completed.
He says he does ‘appreciate’ efforts to make the park safe for the children of the estate.
‘Ideally, the goal is for the park to be totally refurbished and rebuilt from the ground up,’ he said.
‘The equipment there is a bit dated and not really fit for purpose. The manufacturers say it's well maintained, but version of that equipment should last about 30 years and it's coming up to 30 years now.
‘It's great that the council are going to rebuild that park because it's such a key area and it's used by so many people.
‘It’s right between two schools, and a very family orientated area. It's great news.’