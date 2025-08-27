Figures for the average number of days for certain criminal cases to progress through the courts system should offer comfort to those seeking swift access to justice.
That’s the view of First Deemster Andrew Corlett in his foreword to the latest annual report of the Isle of Man courts and tribunal service.
For the first time, the report provides data on the average duration of criminal proceedings committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Last year it took an average of 234 days from first appearance at summary court to the conclusion of the case in the higher court.
That is an increase from 224 days in 2023 and 220 days in 2022.
The figures include both cases where defendants plead guilty and are committed for sentencing, as well as cases that are committed for trial by jury.
While the time taken from first appearance at summary court to committal has gone down since 2022, the time from committal to conclusion of the case at General Gaol has risen steadily from 158 days in 2022 to 170 in 2023 and 180 in 2024.
In his foreword, Deemster Corlett said: ‘We are confident that the courts system in the Isle of Man does not suffer from the same level of backlog as other neighbouring jurisdictions.
‘While we are not complacent, this fact should offer comfort to those seeking swift access to justice.’
There were 122 new General Gaol cases, involving 136 defendants, in 2024.
The report gives a flavour of the breadth and depth of work carried out by the courts and tribunal service, including immigration appeals, licensing court applications, civil claims, appeals, possession hearings, small claims, divorce, adoption and probate.
One chart included with the annual report shows a significant rise of the work of the immigration adjudicator in 2024, although of the 22 applications determined to have no right of appeal, 19 were connected appellants in a single case.
One case was granted, six dismissed, one abandoned and 16 withdrawn.
Probate was the area of business contributing the most income last year with an annual average of £1,628,129.
Income collected from fines and fixed penalties increased from £708,914 in 2020-21 to £2,016,919 in 2023-24.
Among other charts is one showing the number and value of legal aid assessments which reached a five-year high last year, with a total of 665 and a value of 1.99m.
The amount of child maintenance received and paid out has risen steadily, from £1,084,931 to £1,205,950 in 2023-24.
Appearances at weekly summary criminal courts are also the highest in five years, rising from a total of 2,318 in 2020 to 2,694 last year.
The sharp increase in juvenile court cases is particularly notable, with a big jump from 121 in 2023 to 236 in 2024.
Applications to the high court totalled 318 last year including small claims of less than £100,000, ordinary procedure where cases are above that figure, chancery cases and appeals to the Staff of Government.