A 44-year-old Laxey man has admitted driving while more than three times the drink-drive legal limit.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were on patrol on Ramsey Road, on April 16 at 8.55pm.
They witnessed Lamberton driving a Mercedes C280, travelling slowly towards Ramsey.
He was described as weaving in the road, though not crossing the centre line, but travelling at 10mph at times.
Police spoke to him outside his home, at Ramsey Road in Laxey.
He was described as slurring his words, having glazed eyes, unsteady on his feet, and smelling of alcohol.
Lamberton failed a roadside breathalyzer test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, he failed a further test with the reading of 123, above the legal limit of 35.
In January 2020, the defendant was fined £1,000 for careless driving, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident.
That came after his lorry hit two parked cars and he drove away without stopping.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing and said that his client had no similar previous convictions.
Mr Wood said that, although Lamberton had been weaving in the road, he had remained in his own lane and had not been going into the path of any oncoming vehicles.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions not to drive, to live at his home address, and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.