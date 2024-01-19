A 29-year-old has appeared in court accused of attacking a man in a jacuzzi at the National Sports Centre.
Ryan Jones is alleged to have pushed the man’s head under the water while putting him in a headlock and punching him in the face.
He was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but was eventually charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.
He is yet to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned until February 1, to allow time for his advocate Paul Glover to review the case papers.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the alleged attack took place on January 16 at 10.30am.
The male was in the jacuzzi at the NSC with others, when it is alleged Mr Jones came into the spa and lunged at him from behind.
He is accused of locking his arms around his neck and pushing his head under the water, then punching him in the face several times, causing a cut to the bridge of his nose and bruising.
Mr Jones is alleged to have said: ‘I’m going to kill him. I told you I was going to murder you.’
Mr Swain said that it is alleged that the incident occurred because of a debt.
After being arrested and interviewed, Mr Jones claimed that the other male had threatened to stab him and had called him a paedophile, but denied pushing him under the water.
The prosecutor opposed bail, but magistrates granted it with a recognisance of £500 and conditions not to enter the NSC or its grounds, not to contact witnesses, to live at his home address at Palace Terrace in Douglas, and not to leave the island without court consent.