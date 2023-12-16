A drink-driver who was more than double the limit has been fined £1,700 and banned from driving for three years.
The 55-year-old was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that police were on patrol on Loch Promenade in Douglas on November 11, at 3.05am.
They saw Bhatia driving a Range Rover heading towards Onchan.
He was described as driving closely behind a taxi and police followed him, subsequently stopping him on Central Promenade.
The defendant was described as having glazed eyes, smelling of alcohol, and slurring his words.
When asked if he had been drinking, Bhatia said: ‘Yes, I had a drink.’
He was unable to complete a breathalyser test at the scene but once at police headquarters, blew the reading of 80, more than double the legal limit of 35.
The court heard that Bhatia was convicted of drink-driving previously in 2006.
Defence advocate Jim Travers handed in letters of reference for his client and asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea.
Mr Travers said there had been no particular evidence of bad driving, other than the report that the defendant was close to a taxi, and that Bhatia had co-operated with police, admitting he had been drinking.
‘He intended to drive the short distance to his home in Onchan,’ said the advocate.
‘Clearly he should not have got behind the wheel at all.
‘He is extremely remorseful for his conduct.’
Mr Travers added that, whilst his client did have a similar previous conviction, it was now almost 18 years ago.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Bhatia, who lives at Majestic Drive, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He agreed to pay the fine and costs within one month.