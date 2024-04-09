Richard Edward Long admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, resisting arrest, and being drunk and disorderly.
Magistrates also banned him from entering licensed premises for six months.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Long was at the Mitre pub in Ramsey on February 4, at 12.30am.
However, Long then became involved in an argument with another customer and said: 'You're a c**t of a man.'
He refused to leave and told the landlord: ‘I don’t have a problem with you. I have a problem with him.’
Long then told the other man: ‘I’ll rip your head off, you c**t.’
He eventually left the premises but was then involved in an argument outside which became physical.
He was arrested but backed away from police as they tried to handcuff him, and was subsequently put on the ground.
Long kicked out and shouted abuse as officers restrained him.
During a police interview, he answered 'no comment' to all questions.
A probation report said that the defendant worked in the fishing industry, in a land-based role.
He told probation that he had been highly inebriated on the night in question and accepted the facts in the prosecution case.
Long said that he did not drink regularly, but did binge drink when he went out.
The report recommended a period of supervision as the most appropriate sentence.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client’s last court appearance had been 12 years ago now.
Mr Rodgers said that the resist charge had amounted to tensing up when police tried to cuff him.
The advocate asked the court to follow the recommendation of the probation report.
Magistrates also ordered Long, who lives at Atholl Street in Peel, to pay £125 prosecution costs.