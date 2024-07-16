A Douglas man has been fined £1,050 after admitting possessing ketamine and being drunk in public.
Lee Paul Dodd was arrested with 1.1 grams of the class B drug.
Magistrates also ordered the 29-year-old to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police saw the defendant on May 12, at 12.40am, on Victoria Street in Douglas.
He was said to have been refused access to a taxi due to his level of intoxication, and officers described him as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol.
Dodd was searched and police found a white powder, which was later confirmed as 1.1 grams of ketamine, valued by police at between £40 and £50.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and asked magistrates to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty.
Ms Shimmin said that the ketamine had been of a fairly low value, for her Dodd’s personal use, and that he wanted to apologise for his actions.
Magistrates fined the defendant, who lives at Oak Avenue, £900 for the ketamine possession and £150 for being drunk in public.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per week.