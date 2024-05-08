A man has been sent back to prison for three months after breaching the terms of his early release.
Christopher Crellin admitted three breaches of the licence as well as provoking behaviour and property damage.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood suspended the 36-year-old's licence and returned him to prison to serve three months.
Prosecuting advocate Sara Jayne Dodge told the court that, on April 11, Crellin was arrested for being drunk in a public place, which put him in breach of the terms of the early release licence, which is due to expire in December 2024.
On April 23, he again breached the licence terms by going to an address which he was prohibited from attending.
On April 28, Crellin breached the terms again when he became involved in a row with another resident at the probation accommodation Tromode House, where he was residing.
He was said to have told the male: ‘I’ll f*****g stab you. Let’s take this outside. Come on, take me on.’
Another resident came out to see what the commotion was and Crellin told them: ‘I’ll have you as well. Come here.’
A witness said that Crellin and the first male had been threatening to stab each other.
Police arrested Crellin and while he was in the police van, he spat out twice, then spread the spittle around with his feet.
He told officers: ‘I spat to clear my throat. It’s not like I was spitting at people. The van was absolutely filthy.’
A probation report recommended suspending the licence for three months.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked the court to deal with sentencing immediately, saying that Crellin currently had no address to go to.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood sentenced the defendant to three months in relation to his licence, as well as two weeks custody for provoking behaviour and one week for property damage, all to run concurrently.