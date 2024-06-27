A Douglas man has been fined £275 after admitting being drunk and disorderly outside Jaks.
Christopher Tomkinson had previously denied the offence but on Tuesday, June 26, changed his plea to guilty.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 37-year-old to pay £200 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol on Loch Promenade in Douglas on March 31, at 2.55am.
They witnessed Tomkinson outside Jaks Bar, having been removed by security staff.
He was refusing to leave the area so officers spoke to him.
He continued to refuse to leave, despite being asked to several times, and was described as slurring his words, unsteady on his feet, and having glazed eyes.
Officers took him by the arm but he pushed against them and tried to grab one officer’s arm.
Tomkinson, who lives at Tynwald Road, was put on the ground as he tried to pull away from police and was subsequently arrested.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client had changed his plea after watching police body-worn camera footage.
Ms Lobb said that her client had been refusing to leave because his jacket was still inside the pub.
The advocate said that Tomkinson said he did not go out regularly and had not been out since the incident.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.