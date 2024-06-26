Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm

- Lazy Daze, pre Isle of Man Scooter Rally 2024 gig at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 6pm until 8pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Alternative Karaoke and Dancing at Bench, Douglas.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Fuzion at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.

- Totally 80s at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.

- Two Shots at Looky's Lounge Bar (The Palace Hotel), Douglas, 10pm.

- GarYoke at the Nags Head, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- DJ Degsy’s Dance Party at Bench, Douglas.

- Mark Grant at the Manx Arms, Onchan.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Power Cut at the Creek, Peel.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Nigel Thijs at the Quids Inn, Douglas at 9:15pm.

- Crawlboard at Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.

- 995 at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 10pm.

- Dancing with Stuey at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount Hotel, Douglas, from 5:30pm to 9:30pm.

- A Third Above at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:30pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.