Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm
Tomorrow (Friday)
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 6pm until 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Alternative Karaoke and Dancing at Bench, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Fuzion at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- Totally 80s at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.
- Two Shots at Looky's Lounge Bar (The Palace Hotel), Douglas, 10pm.
- GarYoke at the Nags Head, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- DJ Degsy’s Dance Party at Bench, Douglas.
- Mark Grant at the Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Power Cut at the Creek, Peel.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Nigel Thijs at the Quids Inn, Douglas at 9:15pm.
- Crawlboard at Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- 995 at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 10pm.
- Dancing with Stuey at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount Hotel, Douglas, from 5:30pm to 9:30pm.
- A Third Above at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.