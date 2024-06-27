A man who crashed his car while under the influence of two drugs has been put on probation and given a three year driving ban.
Ashley Robert Gardner admitted he was under the influence of ecstasy and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
The 26-year-old also pleaded guilty to possessing ecstasy.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Gardner to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
We previously reported that Gardner was driving a Ford Focus on December 30, on Shore Road in Port St Mary.
At the bottom of Fisher’s Hill bend, he crashed the vehicle with it ending up on its roof.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Gardner gave a sample of blood which was sent to the UK for analysis.
This later produced results of 176 for benzoylecgonine, which has a legal limit of 50, and 45 for methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy, which had a legal limit of 10.
A search of the Ford Focus found one grams of the class A drug ecstasy in a plastic wrap.
The court heard that the defendant was already subject to a suspended sentence and suspended sentence supervision order, imposed for two counts of assaulting a police officer.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered Gardner, who lives at Ronague Road in Castletown, to pay £125 prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.
The suspended sentence supervision order was revoked and replaced with the two year probation order.
The suspended sentence will remain in place.