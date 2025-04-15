A man has been taken to hospital after a vessel got into difficulty near the Peel breakwater on Sunday afternoon.
The RNLI lifeboat crew was called to the scene shortly before 2pm and rescued the man, who was then transferred into the care of paramedics and taken to Noble’s Hospital.
His condition is currently unknown, and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed.
‘One person aboard was subsequently rescued by the RNLI and is currently being treated at hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.’