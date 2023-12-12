Connor Thomas Collister had previously denied the offence but on Thursday, December 7, changed his plea to guilty.
A second charge, of domestic abuse, which he had also denied, was dismissed after the prosecution offered no evidence in light of the other guilty plea.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Collister was at a woman’s home in Colby on July 16, at 12.30am.
She said that he was highly intoxicated and got angry, pushing dishes off a table.
Collister then squared up to a male who was present.
He then picked up a knife, which had a 20cm blade, and pointed it, saying: ‘You don’t know what I can do. You don’t know what I’m capable of.
‘I’m going to cause a murder scene.’
Officers saw him outside and he ran off but was caught near a play park.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, he was interviewed and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
A probation report said that Colllister, who lives at Castle Street, had not worked for three years due to mental health issues, but had previously worked as a chef.
He said that he had been going out with an older female for a couple of months and the relationship had been toxic.
The report said that Collister was in an emotional and fragile state when he committed the offence, and would benefit from support from probation.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked magistrates to follow the recommendation of probation, which he agreed would give Collister the support he needed.
Referring to the comments the defendant had made while holding the knife, the advocate said that these had been a reference to harming himself rather than anyone else.
Mr Wood stressed that no evidence had been offered in relation to the domestic abuse allegation.
Magistrates also ordered Collister to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay at a rate of £10 per week.