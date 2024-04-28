A 50-year-old Willaston man who threatened a receptionist at police headquarters has been fined £500.
Brian Reginald Cowin said he was going to ‘take his head off’, but claimed he could not remember his comments as he had been drinking.
He pleaded guilty to provoking behaviour, while a second charge of being drunk and disorderly, was withdrawn in light of the guilty plea.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Cowin went to police headquarters on March 28, at 9.55pm, as he was due to act as an appropriate adult for a family member.
However, as he waited, Cowin was on his mobile phone and the receptionist heard him saying: ‘I’m going to knock someone’s head off when I get in there.’
He said this several times, but after ending the call, Cowin was said to have directed his anger towards the receptionist.
He complained about the arrest of his family member, saying: ‘It’s against the law,’ and pointed his finger angrily.
The receptionist said that they feared he was going to become violent.
Cowin then began saying to his partner: ‘I’m going to take his head off,’ in reference to the receptionist.
The receptionist asked police officers to speak to Cowin, but he continued to be belligerent and insulting.
Cowin was described as slurring his words and smelling of alcohol, so he was told he would not be allowed to act as an appropriate adult.
He then began shouting about his family member, saying: ‘I want him out of this f*****g place now.’
Cowin was arrested and when interviewed later, said that he didn’t recall the things he had said, and wanted to apologise for his behaviour.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and remorse.
Mr Glover said that it had been 16 years since Cowin’s last conviction, and that he accepted his behaviour on the night in question had been entirely inappropriate.
The advocate said that Cowin had been advised of the arrest of his family member by a third party, and a mixture of alcohol and emotions had got the better of him.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Cowin: ‘This was a public facing individual.
‘He doesn’t deserve, nor should he expect to be dealt with, in the manner you dealt with him.’
Ms Braidwood said that she had taken into account the defendant’s concern for his family member, but that it was no excuse.
Cowin, who lives at Fenella Court, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.