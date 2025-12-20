Police say a young teenager was ‘probably taken to hospital’ due to vomiting after drinking alcohol at an unsupervised party with s stash of booze.
While Isle of Man Constabulary has not said exactly where the party was held, it appears to have been at a public venue in Onchan as a booking was made.
Officers came across a large amount of alcohol including six litres of vodka and a multiple bottles of beer.
Posting on social media, the police said: ‘Have your children arrived home drunk tonight? Have they been to a party in Onchan with a large group? Were you supposed to be the parent looking after them all?
‘Due to a heavily intoxicated 16 year old, police came across a party of up to 50 young people. We were all young once too and loved a get together with friends before Christmas, but when there are multiple bottles of beer, 6]six litres of vodka, several bottles of spirits and much more, it becomes an issue.
‘More so that there was no adult over seeing it and a 16 year old vomiting, placed into the recovery position and likely taken to hospital by his mum.’
A number of bags were also left containing school clothes and books which police say can be collected from police headquarters coupled with a lecture.
The force said: ‘We have taken all remaining property that was left behind; bags containing school clothes, jackets and books and a laptop and they are now at Police Headquarters.
‘We will be contacting the person who made the booking or if it was you, feel free to contact the Community Team.
‘If you think your items were left behind at Onchan, you can collect them in company with a parent where you will be spoken to by an officer about alcohol consumption and (in some cases) attitude.
‘Items will be available via the Community Team on Saturday) from 3pm.’
Comments
