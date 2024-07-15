A Douglas man has admitted trying to smuggle criminal cash off the island hidden in a cuddly toy.
Christopher Paul Cowin was arrested after £3,200 was found in a courier parcel.
The 38-year-old will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the defendant went to the FCX depot at Ronaldsway airport on June 11, at 2.40pm.
He wanted to send a package for next day delivery to the UK, and paid £25.
Cowin said that it contained Teddy bears and books.
However, a worker became suspicious that the parcel appeared light for what Cowin had said it contained.
It was subsequently opened and the £3,200 in cash was found stuffed into a toy.
Cowin was arrested and taken to police headquarters where, during an interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
In court, before magistrates, he pleaded guilty to attempting to remove criminal property from the island.
Prosecutor Mr Kane submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing, but that it would have to go to the higher court as a confiscation order for the money can only be made there.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil agreed that the case would have been suitable for summary court and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates agreed that they would have accepted jurisdiction, had it not been for the confiscation order requirement.
Cowin, who lives at Peel Road, will make his first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on July 12.
Bail was granted with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report