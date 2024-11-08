Ashley Harrison, 36, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday where he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis and being concerned in the production of tetrahydrocannabinol vapes.
The offences were both committed on November 17 last year. The lower court previously heard that a fishing vessel called the Boy Shayne had sailed from Whitehaven to the Isle of Man with two people on board.
Both men were arrested, together with the vessel’s owner, after it sailed into Douglas outer harbour and moored alongside the Battery Pier at 9.45pm.
A hold-all containing 15.5kg of cannabis with a street value of £310,000 along with 98 tetrahydrocannabinol vapes with a street value of £3,000 was seized at the harbour.
Harrison was also arrested having used a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) to try to meet the fishing boat.
However, Mr Harrison’s RIB crashed onto rocks in Laxey, forcing the vessel to sail into Douglas Harbour, the hearing was told.
Harrison, 35, of Kerrowmoar, Sulby, had initially denied the two counts but changed his plea.
His sentence will take place after the trial of one of his co-accused which is set to take place on December 18. Harrison was bailed in the meantime.