Michael Craig Fitzgerald Pereira, aged 43, of Athol Terrace, Castletown, has appeared in court charged with five motoring offences.
He pleaded not guilty to taking a vehicle without consent, but guilty to failing to stop after an accident, careless driving, having no insurance, and having no driving licence.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on April 8.
Mr Pereira was represented in court by advocate Victoria Kinrade.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on October 10.
Sentencing for the guilty pleas will take place after the outcome of any summary court trial.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to live at his home address.