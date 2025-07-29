The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed that Manannan sailings are set to resume today (Tuesday) following successful overnight repairs to the fast craft.
Passengers were up early as news broke shortly after 6am that the technical fault which had caused two days of disruption had finally been resolved.
However, travellers are advised of slight changes to the sailing times to and from Liverpool.
The company revealed yesterday that the root of the issue was a failed generator, which led to the cancellation of all sailings on Sunday and Monday.
Tuesday's crossings had remained in doubt until the early hours of this morning.
A Steam Packet spokesperson said: ‘We’re pleased to announce that engineers have successfully resolved the technical issue on board Manannan.’
Specialist electrical engineers were flown in on Monday afternoon to assist the ferry operator’s onboard and shoreside teams, who had already been working tirelessly since Sunday to diagnose and fix the fault.
The company confirmed on Monday that one of the vessel’s generator sets was being replaced with a spare unit held ashore - a ‘major undertaking’ which required further fitting and commissioning work.
Today’s amended sailing times are as follows:
- Isle of Man to Liverpool: Now departing at 16:00. Passengers should check in no later than 15:15.
- Liverpool to Isle of Man: Now departing at 20:15, with a latest check-in time of 19:30.
- The sailing to Dublin has already departed.
The Steam Packet thanked customers for their patience during the disruption, which saw hundreds of travellers affected over the busy summer weekend.